DHP Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.27 crore, down 58.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.27 crore in March 2023 down 58.66% from Rs. 36.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2023 down 92.76% from Rs. 12.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2023 down 85.93% from Rs. 16.99 crore in March 2022.

DHP EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 41.26 in March 2022.

DHP shares closed at 977.40 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.53% returns over the last 6 months and 19.76% over the last 12 months.