DHP Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.43 crore, up 97.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.43 crore in March 2021 up 97.66% from Rs. 12.87 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.05 crore in March 2021 up 340.76% from Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.41 crore in March 2021 up 71.84% from Rs. 6.64 crore in March 2020.

DHP EPS has increased to Rs. 26.84 in March 2021 from Rs. 11.15 in March 2020.

DHP shares closed at 493.80 on June 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 38.03% returns over the last 6 months and 43.99% over the last 12 months.