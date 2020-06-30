DHP Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.87 crore, down 19.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.87 crore in March 2020 down 19.49% from Rs. 15.98 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2020 down 172.6% from Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.64 crore in March 2020 up 4.24% from Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2019.

DHP shares closed at 350.00 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -24.61% returns over the last 6 months and -39.89% over the last 12 months.