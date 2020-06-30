DHP Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.87 crore, down 19.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DHP India are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.87 crore in March 2020 down 19.49% from Rs. 15.98 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2020 down 172.6% from Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.64 crore in March 2020 up 4.24% from Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2019.
DHP shares closed at 350.00 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -24.61% returns over the last 6 months and -39.89% over the last 12 months.
|DHP India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.87
|14.77
|13.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|2.95
|Total Income From Operations
|12.87
|14.77
|15.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.54
|7.35
|7.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.71
|-0.28
|-0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.07
|2.33
|1.95
|Depreciation
|0.50
|0.45
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.75
|1.71
|2.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.72
|3.21
|4.17
|Other Income
|2.43
|0.31
|1.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.14
|3.52
|5.97
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.11
|3.49
|5.93
|Exceptional Items
|-8.32
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.21
|3.49
|5.93
|Tax
|1.13
|0.89
|1.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.34
|2.60
|4.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.34
|2.60
|4.61
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.15
|8.67
|15.35
|Diluted EPS
|-11.15
|8.67
|15.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.15
|8.67
|15.35
|Diluted EPS
|-11.15
|8.67
|15.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:11 pm