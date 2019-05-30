DHP Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.98 crore, down 6.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.98 crore in March 2019 down 6.81% from Rs. 17.15 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2019 up 65.03% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2019 up 58.06% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2018.

DHP EPS has increased to Rs. 15.35 in March 2019 from Rs. 9.30 in March 2018.

DHP shares closed at 590.50 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 7.95% returns over the last 6 months and 17.40% over the last 12 months.