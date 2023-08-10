English
    DHP Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.88 crore, down 59.4% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DHP India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.88 crore in June 2023 down 59.4% from Rs. 41.57 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.15 crore in June 2023 down 62.3% from Rs. 11.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.87 crore in June 2023 down 61.88% from Rs. 15.40 crore in June 2022.

    DHP EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 36.67 in June 2022.

    DHP shares closed at 849.60 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.65% returns over the last 6 months and -23.11% over the last 12 months.

    DHP India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.8815.2741.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.8815.2741.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.738.0421.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.74-0.720.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.752.622.97
    Depreciation0.890.930.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.932.662.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.831.7513.63
    Other Income2.15-0.291.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.981.4614.74
    Interest----0.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.981.4614.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.981.4614.71
    Tax0.830.563.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.150.9011.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.150.9011.00
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.822.9936.67
    Diluted EPS13.822.9936.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.822.9936.67
    Diluted EPS13.822.9936.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:44 pm

