DHP Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.57 crore, up 106.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.57 crore in June 2022 up 106.71% from Rs. 20.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.00 crore in June 2022 up 151.81% from Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.40 crore in June 2022 up 144.83% from Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2021.

DHP EPS has increased to Rs. 36.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 14.56 in June 2021.

DHP shares closed at 1,102.90 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 53.66% returns over the last 6 months and 83.97% over the last 12 months.