DHP Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.57 crore, up 106.71% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DHP India are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.57 crore in June 2022 up 106.71% from Rs. 20.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.00 crore in June 2022 up 151.81% from Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.40 crore in June 2022 up 144.83% from Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2021.

DHP EPS has increased to Rs. 36.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 14.56 in June 2021.

DHP shares closed at 1,102.90 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 53.66% returns over the last 6 months and 83.97% over the last 12 months.

DHP India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 41.57 36.94 20.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 41.57 36.94 20.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.20 18.72 10.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.40 -0.34 -0.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.97 2.64 2.59
Depreciation 0.66 0.64 0.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.71 2.90 1.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.63 12.38 5.59
Other Income 1.11 3.96 0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.74 16.35 5.87
Interest 0.03 0.00 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.71 16.35 5.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.71 16.35 5.84
Tax 3.71 3.97 1.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.00 12.38 4.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.00 12.38 4.37
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.67 41.26 14.56
Diluted EPS 36.67 41.26 14.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.67 41.26 14.56
Diluted EPS 36.67 41.26 14.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 02:33 pm
