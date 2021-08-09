DHP Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.11 crore, up 174.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.11 crore in June 2021 up 174.78% from Rs. 7.32 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2021 down 34.12% from Rs. 6.63 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2021 up 984.48% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2020.

DHP EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.56 in June 2021 from Rs. 22.11 in June 2020.

DHP shares closed at 686.35 on August 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 71.20% returns over the last 6 months and 111.18% over the last 12 months.