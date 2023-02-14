DHP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.89 crore, down 42.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.89 crore in December 2022 down 42.93% from Rs. 31.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2022 down 59.15% from Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2022 down 54.01% from Rs. 10.72 crore in December 2021.