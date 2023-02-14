English
    DHP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.89 crore, down 42.93% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DHP India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.89 crore in December 2022 down 42.93% from Rs. 31.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2022 down 59.15% from Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2022 down 54.01% from Rs. 10.72 crore in December 2021.

    DHP EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 25.16 in December 2021.

    DHP shares closed at 866.75 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.45% returns over the last 6 months and 28.14% over the last 12 months.

    DHP India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.8934.2631.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.8934.2631.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.7716.9116.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.24-0.29-0.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.473.432.78
    Depreciation0.810.730.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.082.861.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.0010.619.41
    Other Income0.120.680.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.1211.2910.20
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.1211.2910.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.1211.2910.20
    Tax1.042.842.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.088.457.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.088.457.55
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.2828.1625.16
    Diluted EPS10.2828.1625.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.2828.1625.16
    Diluted EPS10.2828.1625.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

