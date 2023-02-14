DHP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.89 crore, down 42.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.89 crore in December 2022 down 42.93% from Rs. 31.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2022 down 59.15% from Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2022 down 54.01% from Rs. 10.72 crore in December 2021.

DHP EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 25.16 in December 2021.

DHP shares closed at 866.75 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.45% returns over the last 6 months and 28.14% over the last 12 months.