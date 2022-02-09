DHP Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.35 crore, up 53.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.35 crore in December 2021 up 53.74% from Rs. 20.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2021 up 91.47% from Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.72 crore in December 2021 up 86.43% from Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2020.

DHP EPS has increased to Rs. 25.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 13.14 in December 2020.

DHP shares closed at 752.90 on February 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.27% returns over the last 6 months and 89.65% over the last 12 months.