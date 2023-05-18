English
    Dhoot Ind Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.36 crore, down 25.3% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhoot Industrial Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.36 crore in March 2023 down 25.3% from Rs. 12.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.02 crore in March 2023 up 233.17% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2023 down 33.94% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2022.

    Dhoot Ind Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 11.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.34 in March 2022.

    Dhoot Ind Fin shares closed at 72.10 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.42% returns over the last 6 months and -19.84% over the last 12 months.

    Dhoot Industrial Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.3611.8912.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.3611.8912.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.1611.6412.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.710.210.28
    Depreciation0.120.160.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.120.781.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.76-0.90-1.17
    Other Income4.541.775.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.780.864.27
    Interest1.721.231.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.06-0.372.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.06-0.372.59
    Tax-5.951.750.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.02-2.122.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.02-2.122.11
    Equity Share Capital6.326.326.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.11-3.363.34
    Diluted EPS11.11-3.363.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.11-3.363.34
    Diluted EPS11.11-3.363.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
