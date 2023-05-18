Dhoot Ind Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.36 crore, down 25.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.36 crore in March 2023 down 25.3% from Rs. 12.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.02 crore in March 2023 up 233.17% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2023 down 33.94% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2022.

Dhoot Ind Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 11.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.34 in March 2022.

Dhoot Ind Fin shares closed at 72.10 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.42% returns over the last 6 months and -19.84% over the last 12 months.