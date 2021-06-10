Dhoot Ind Fin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore, up 10.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore in March 2021 up 10.01% from Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.04 crore in March 2021 up 229.43% from Rs. 9.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.05 crore in March 2021 up 250.67% from Rs. 6.67 crore in March 2020.

Dhoot Ind Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 19.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 14.87 in March 2020.

Dhoot Ind Fin shares closed at 44.70 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 36.49% returns over the last 6 months and 192.16% over the last 12 months.