Dhoot Ind Fin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.75 crore, down 33.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.75 crore in March 2019 down 33.48% from Rs. 8.64 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2019 up 134.42% from Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.58 crore in March 2019 up 134.76% from Rs. 10.30 crore in March 2018.

Dhoot Ind Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 4.73 in March 2019 from Rs. 13.77 in March 2018.

Dhoot Ind Fin shares closed at 29.50 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -13.74% returns over the last 6 months and -43.81% over the last 12 months.