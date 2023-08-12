Dhoot Ind Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore, down 64.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore in June 2023 down 64.1% from Rs. 6.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.95 crore in June 2023 up 493.09% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.14 crore in June 2023 up 924.04% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2022.

Dhoot Ind Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 15.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.01 in June 2022.

Dhoot Ind Fin shares closed at 109.95 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 66.59% returns over the last 6 months and 28.67% over the last 12 months.