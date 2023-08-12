English
    Dhoot Ind Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore, down 64.1% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhoot Industrial Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore in June 2023 down 64.1% from Rs. 6.34 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.95 crore in June 2023 up 493.09% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.14 crore in June 2023 up 924.04% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2022.

    Dhoot Ind Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 15.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.01 in June 2022.

    Dhoot Ind Fin shares closed at 109.95 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 66.59% returns over the last 6 months and 28.67% over the last 12 months.

    Dhoot Industrial Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.289.366.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.289.366.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.149.166.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.200.710.17
    Depreciation0.130.120.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.691.122.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.88-1.76-2.86
    Other Income17.894.540.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.012.78-2.25
    Interest1.401.721.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.621.06-3.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.621.06-3.39
    Tax5.67-5.95-0.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.957.02-2.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.957.02-2.53
    Equity Share Capital6.326.326.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.7511.11-4.01
    Diluted EPS15.7511.11-4.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.7511.11-4.01
    Diluted EPS15.7511.11-4.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

