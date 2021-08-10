Dhoot Ind Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.76 crore, up 74.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.76 crore in June 2021 up 74.57% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.73 crore in June 2021 up 108.29% from Rs. 8.51 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.94 crore in June 2021 up 127.14% from Rs. 10.98 crore in June 2020.

Dhoot Ind Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 28.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 13.47 in June 2020.

Dhoot Ind Fin shares closed at 83.65 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 100.36% returns over the last 6 months and 244.95% over the last 12 months.