Dhoot Ind Fin standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 7.19 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 7.19 8.64 36.70 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 7.19 8.64 36.70 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 6.48 7.08 8.77 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 25.28 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.13 0.35 0.07 Depreciation 0.16 0.18 0.18 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.54 10.73 1.23 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.12 -9.69 1.16 Other Income 4.32 -0.79 0.67 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.21 -10.48 1.83 Interest 0.72 1.18 0.82 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.49 -11.66 1.01 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.49 -11.66 1.01 Tax 0.35 -3.81 0.13 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.14 -7.85 0.88 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.14 -7.85 0.88 Equity Share Capital 5.70 5.70 5.42 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.24 -13.77 1.63 Diluted EPS 0.22 -12.44 1.63 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.24 -13.77 1.63 Diluted EPS 0.22 -12.44 1.63 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited