Dhoot Ind Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.89 crore, up 5.07% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 11.89 7.70 11.31 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 11.89 7.70 11.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 11.64 7.37 10.57 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.21 0.16 0.18 Depreciation 0.16 0.14 0.13 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.78 -1.47 0.76 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.90 1.50 -0.32 Other Income 1.77 9.92 -2.32 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.86 11.42 -2.64 Interest 1.23 1.27 1.61 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.37 10.15 -4.25 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.37 10.15 -4.25 Tax 1.75 2.37 -1.07 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.12 7.78 -3.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.12 7.78 -3.18 Equity Share Capital 6.32 6.32 6.32 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.36 12.31 -5.03 Diluted EPS -3.36 12.31 -5.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.36 12.31 -5.03 Diluted EPS -3.36 12.31 -5.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited