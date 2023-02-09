 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhoot Ind Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.89 crore, up 5.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhoot Industrial Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 11.89 crore in December 2022 up 5.07% from Rs. 11.31 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2022 up 33.2% from Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 up 140.64% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021. Dhoot Ind Fin shares closed at 68.15 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.76% returns over the last 6 months and -40.06% over the last 12 months.
Dhoot Industrial Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations11.897.7011.31
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations11.897.7011.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods11.647.3710.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.210.160.18
Depreciation0.160.140.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.78-1.470.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.901.50-0.32
Other Income1.779.92-2.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.8611.42-2.64
Interest1.231.271.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.3710.15-4.25
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.3710.15-4.25
Tax1.752.37-1.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.127.78-3.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.127.78-3.18
Equity Share Capital6.326.326.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.3612.31-5.03
Diluted EPS-3.3612.31-5.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.3612.31-5.03
Diluted EPS-3.3612.31-5.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

