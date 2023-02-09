Dhoot Ind Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.89 crore, up 5.07% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhoot Industrial Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 11.89 crore in December 2022 up 5.07% from Rs. 11.31 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2022 up 33.2% from Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 up 140.64% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.
|Dhoot Ind Fin shares closed at 68.15 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.76% returns over the last 6 months and -40.06% over the last 12 months.
|Dhoot Industrial Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.89
|7.70
|11.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.89
|7.70
|11.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.64
|7.37
|10.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.16
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.14
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.78
|-1.47
|0.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.90
|1.50
|-0.32
|Other Income
|1.77
|9.92
|-2.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.86
|11.42
|-2.64
|Interest
|1.23
|1.27
|1.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.37
|10.15
|-4.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.37
|10.15
|-4.25
|Tax
|1.75
|2.37
|-1.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.12
|7.78
|-3.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.12
|7.78
|-3.18
|Equity Share Capital
|6.32
|6.32
|6.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.36
|12.31
|-5.03
|Diluted EPS
|-3.36
|12.31
|-5.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.36
|12.31
|-5.03
|Diluted EPS
|-3.36
|12.31
|-5.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited