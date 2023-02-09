English
    Dhoot Ind Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.89 crore, up 5.07% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhoot Industrial Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 11.89 crore in December 2022 up 5.07% from Rs. 11.31 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2022 up 33.2% from Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 up 140.64% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.Dhoot Ind Fin shares closed at 68.15 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.76% returns over the last 6 months and -40.06% over the last 12 months.
    Dhoot Industrial Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.897.7011.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.897.7011.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.647.3710.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.160.18
    Depreciation0.160.140.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.78-1.470.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.901.50-0.32
    Other Income1.779.92-2.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.8611.42-2.64
    Interest1.231.271.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.3710.15-4.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.3710.15-4.25
    Tax1.752.37-1.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.127.78-3.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.127.78-3.18
    Equity Share Capital6.326.326.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.3612.31-5.03
    Diluted EPS-3.3612.31-5.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.3612.31-5.03
    Diluted EPS-3.3612.31-5.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
