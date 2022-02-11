Dhoot Ind Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.31 crore, up 234.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.31 crore in December 2021 up 234.01% from Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2021 down 138.39% from Rs. 8.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021 down 122.69% from Rs. 11.06 crore in December 2020.

Dhoot Ind Fin shares closed at 110.00 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)