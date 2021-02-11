MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dhoot Ind Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore, up 29.43% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhoot Industrial Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore in December 2020 up 29.43% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.27 crore in December 2020 up 1089.24% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.06 crore in December 2020 up 2157.14% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2019.

Dhoot Ind Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 13.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.33 in December 2019.

Close

Dhoot Ind Fin shares closed at 41.75 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)

Dhoot Industrial Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3.391.872.62
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3.391.872.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods2.731.622.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.150.150.12
Depreciation0.170.170.19
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.680.210.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-0.28-0.26
Other Income11.236.550.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.896.280.30
Interest0.870.931.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.025.34-0.83
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.025.34-0.83
Tax1.750.930.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.274.41-0.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.274.41-0.84
Equity Share Capital6.326.326.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.096.98-1.33
Diluted EPS13.096.98-1.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.096.98-1.33
Diluted EPS13.096.98-1.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dhoot Ind Fin #Dhoot Industrial Finance #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
first published: Feb 11, 2021 05:33 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk | We are still 50% hedged as market tests unchartered territory, says Zerodha Co-founder

D-Street Talk | We are still 50% hedged as market tests unchartered territory, says Zerodha Co-founder

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.