Dhoot Ind Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore, up 29.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore in December 2020 up 29.43% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.27 crore in December 2020 up 1089.24% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.06 crore in December 2020 up 2157.14% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2019.

Dhoot Ind Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 13.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.33 in December 2019.

Dhoot Ind Fin shares closed at 41.75 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)