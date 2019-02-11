Dhoot Ind Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.42 crore, down 59.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.42 crore in December 2018 down 59.32% from Rs. 18.25 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2018 down 85.17% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2018 down 64.97% from Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2017.

Dhoot Ind Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.84 in December 2017.

Dhoot Ind Fin shares closed at 30.50 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -40.25% returns over the last 6 months and -55.11% over the last 12 months.