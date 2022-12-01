Dharani Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 107.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in September 2022 up 107.53% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 124.35% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 141.94% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

Dharani Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in September 2021.

Dharani Finance shares closed at 7.47 on November 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.63% returns over the last 6 months and 25.13% over the last 12 months.