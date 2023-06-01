Dharani Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 4.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 4.74% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 251.53% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Dharani Finance shares closed at 7.27 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.94% returns over the last 6 months and 7.07% over the last 12 months.