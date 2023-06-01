English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dharani Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 4.74% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dharani Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 4.74% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 251.53% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Dharani Finance shares closed at 7.27 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.94% returns over the last 6 months and 7.07% over the last 12 months.

    Dharani Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.130.170.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.130.170.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.010.02
    Depreciation0.030.050.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.170.090.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.100.02-0.03
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.100.02-0.03
    Interest0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.100.01-0.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.100.01-0.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.100.01-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.100.01-0.03
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.210.02-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.210.02-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.210.02-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.210.02-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Dharani Finance #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 01:47 pm