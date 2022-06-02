 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dharani Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 20.99% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dharani Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 20.99% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 55.64% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Dharani Finance shares closed at 6.10 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.40% returns over the last 6 months and 53.65% over the last 12 months.

Dharani Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.12 0.11 0.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.12 0.11 0.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.01 0.02
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.06 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 0.00 -0.05
Other Income 0.00 0.07 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 0.07 -0.05
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 0.07 -0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 0.07 -0.05
Tax -- -0.03 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 0.10 -0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 0.10 -0.07
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.20 -0.13
Diluted EPS -0.06 0.20 -0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.20 -0.13
Diluted EPS -0.06 0.20 -0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dharani Finance #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 11:00 am
