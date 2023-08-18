Dharani Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 0.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 0.48% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 7.59% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 0% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

Dharani Finance shares closed at 5.48 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.58% returns over the last 6 months and -19.53% over the last 12 months.