    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    Dharani Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 0.48% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dharani Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 0.48% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 7.59% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 0% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

    Dharani Finance shares closed at 5.48 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.58% returns over the last 6 months and -19.53% over the last 12 months.

    Dharani Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.130.130.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.130.130.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.030.01
    Depreciation0.040.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.170.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.10-0.11
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.10-0.11
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.12-0.10-0.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.12-0.10-0.11
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.12-0.10-0.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.12-0.10-0.11
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.21-0.22
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.21-0.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.21-0.22
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.21-0.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 12:44 pm

