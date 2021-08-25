Dharani Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 251.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in June 2021 up 251.84% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021 up 339.14% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2021 up 288.24% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

Dharani Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2020.

Dharani Finance shares closed at 5.13 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)