Dharani Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 53.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 53.33% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 89.68% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 36.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.