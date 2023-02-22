Dharani Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 53.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 53.33% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 89.68% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 36.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Dharani Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2021.

Dharani Finance shares closed at 7.23 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.17% returns over the last 6 months and -8.02% over the last 12 months.