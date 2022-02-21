Dharani Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 19.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2021 down 19.9% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 up 162.77% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021 up 37.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Dharani Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2020.

Dharani Finance shares closed at 8.23 on February 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 60.43% returns over the last 6 months