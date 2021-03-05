Dharani Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 46.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2020 down 46.71% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 52.64% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 down 38.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

Dharani Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2019.

Dharani Finance shares closed at 5.44 on March 03, 2021 (BSE)