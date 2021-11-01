Dharamsi Morarj Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72.53 crore, up 45.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.53 crore in September 2021 up 45.74% from Rs. 49.77 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2021 down 68.68% from Rs. 11.68 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.93 crore in September 2021 down 48.64% from Rs. 15.44 crore in September 2020.

Dharamsi Morarj EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.47 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.69 in September 2020.

Dharamsi Morarj shares closed at 349.65 on October 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 8.81% returns over the last 6 months and 156.62% over the last 12 months.