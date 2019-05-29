Dharamsi Morarj Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 64.89 crore, up 31.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.89 crore in March 2019 up 31.58% from Rs. 49.31 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.88 crore in March 2019 up 233.06% from Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.72 crore in March 2019 up 34.56% from Rs. 8.71 crore in March 2018.

Dharamsi Morarj EPS has increased to Rs. 6.75 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.03 in March 2018.

Dharamsi Morarj shares closed at 151.50 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 10.34% returns over the last 6 months and 52.03% over the last 12 months.