Dharamsi Morarj Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.32 crore, up 16.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.32 crore in December 2020 up 16.95% from Rs. 40.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2020 down 63.78% from Rs. 12.97 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2020 up 47.19% from Rs. 6.06 crore in December 2019.

Dharamsi Morarj EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.88 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.20 in December 2019.

Dharamsi Morarj shares closed at 190.25 on February 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 28.42% returns over the last 6 months and 77.89% over the last 12 months.