Dharamsi Morarj Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 50.71 crore, up 3.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.71 crore in December 2018 up 3.36% from Rs. 49.06 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2018 up 44.42% from Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2018 up 48.51% from Rs. 6.06 crore in December 2017.

Dharamsi Morarj EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2017.

Dharamsi Morarj shares closed at 118.60 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -19.92% returns over the last 6 months and 14.31% over the last 12 months.