Dharamsi Morarj Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.64 crore, up 59.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.64 crore in March 2022 up 59.1% from Rs. 63.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2022 down 65.39% from Rs. 10.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.68 crore in March 2022 up 26.78% from Rs. 10.79 crore in March 2021.

Dharamsi Morarj EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.31 in March 2021.

Dharamsi Morarj shares closed at 359.80 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.10% returns over the last 6 months and 4.71% over the last 12 months.