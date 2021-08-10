Dharamsi Morarj Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 70.65 crore, up 80.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.65 crore in June 2021 up 80.39% from Rs. 39.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.52 crore in June 2021 up 38.5% from Rs. 5.43 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.79 crore in June 2021 up 57.51% from Rs. 8.12 crore in June 2020.

Dharamsi Morarj EPS has increased to Rs. 3.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.18 in June 2020.

Dharamsi Morarj shares closed at 353.50 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 81.98% returns over the last 6 months and 138.61% over the last 12 months.