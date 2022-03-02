Dharamsi Morarj Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 81.48 crore, up 72.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.48 crore in December 2021 up 72.16% from Rs. 47.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2021 up 36.48% from Rs. 4.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.69 crore in December 2021 up 30.76% from Rs. 8.94 crore in December 2020.

Dharamsi Morarj EPS has increased to Rs. 2.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.89 in December 2020.

Dharamsi Morarj shares closed at 356.40 on February 28, 2022 (NSE)