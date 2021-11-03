Dhanvarsha Finv Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.97 crore, up 148.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.97 crore in September 2021 up 148.74% from Rs. 6.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2021 up 4145.98% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.66 crore in September 2021 up 493.15% from Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2020.

Dhanvarsha Finv EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2020.

Dhanvarsha Finv shares closed at 124.95 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given -3.91% returns over the last 6 months and 190.58% over the last 12 months.