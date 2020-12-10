Dhanvarsha Finv Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore, up 36.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore in September 2020 up 36.84% from Rs. 4.40 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020 down 95.65% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2020 down 28.08% from Rs. 2.03 crore in September 2019.

Dhanvarsha Finv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.76 in September 2019.

Dhanvarsha Finv shares closed at 431.05 on December 09, 2020 (BSE) and has given 612.48% returns over the last 6 months and 484.08% over the last 12 months.