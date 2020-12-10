PlusFinancial Times
Dhanvarsha Finv Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore, up 36.84% Y-o-Y

Dec 10, 2020 / 11:21 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanvarsha Finvest are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore in September 2020 up 36.84% from Rs. 4.40 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020 down 95.65% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2020 down 28.08% from Rs. 2.03 crore in September 2019.

Dhanvarsha Finv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.76 in September 2019.

Dhanvarsha Finv shares closed at 431.05 on December 09, 2020 (BSE) and has given 612.48% returns over the last 6 months and 484.08% over the last 12 months.

Dhanvarsha Finvest
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations6.025.324.40
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6.025.324.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.662.001.58
Depreciation0.280.160.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.200.32-0.18
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.701.190.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.171.661.94
Other Income0.010.000.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.181.661.94
Interest1.100.630.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.091.031.55
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.091.031.55
Tax0.040.290.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.040.741.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.040.741.03
Equity Share Capital14.3714.3113.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.030.520.76
Diluted EPS0.030.480.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.030.520.76
Diluted EPS0.030.480.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dhanvarsha Finv #Dhanvarsha Finvest #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Dec 10, 2020 09:01 am

