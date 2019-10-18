Dhanvarsha Finv Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore, down 18.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore in September 2019 down 18.43% from Rs. 5.39 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2019 down 28.54% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in September 2019 down 33.44% from Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2018.

Dhanvarsha Finv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.76 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.35 in September 2018.

Dhanvarsha Finv shares closed at 65.05 on October 15, 2019 (BSE)