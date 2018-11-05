Dhanvarsha Finv Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.39 crore, up 1938.36% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 5.39 crore in September 2018 up 1938.36% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2018 down 29.33% from Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2018 up 19.61% from Rs. 2.55 crore in September 2017.

Dhanvarsha Finv EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.35 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.63 in September 2017.

Dhanvarsha Finv shares closed at 43.75 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given 17.29% returns over the last 6 months and 77.48% over the last 12 months.