Dhanvarsha Finv Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.15 crore, up 217.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.15 crore in March 2022 up 217.92% from Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2022 up 336.77% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.01 crore in March 2022 up 531.55% from Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2021.

Dhanvarsha Finv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2021.

Dhanvarsha Finv shares closed at 80.35 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)