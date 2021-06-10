Dhanvarsha Finv Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore, up 27.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore in March 2021 up 27.4% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021 up 65.77% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2021 up 77.59% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2020.

Dhanvarsha Finv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2020.

Dhanvarsha Finv shares closed at 796.35 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 87.71% returns over the last 6 months and 1,173.14% over the last 12 months.