Dhanvarsha Finv Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore, up 26.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore in March 2020 up 26.16% from Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020 down 35.87% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2020 down 43.69% from Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2019.

Dhanvarsha Finv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2019.

Dhanvarsha Finv shares closed at 103.55 on June 16, 2020 (BSE) and has given 40.12% returns over the last 6 months and 68.37% over the last 12 months.