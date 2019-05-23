Dhanvarsha Finv Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.53 crore, up 36.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.53 crore in March 2019 up 36.38% from Rs. 3.32 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2019 down 52.12% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2019 down 18.58% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2018.

Dhanvarsha Finv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.45 in March 2018.

Dhanvarsha Finv shares closed at 61.50 on May 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given 10.22% returns over the last 6 months and 80.88% over the last 12 months.