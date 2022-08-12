Dhanvarsha Finv Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.73 crore, up 125.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.73 crore in June 2022 up 125.61% from Rs. 11.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2022 up 5195.71% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.87 crore in June 2022 up 131.55% from Rs. 5.99 crore in June 2021.

Dhanvarsha Finv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2021.

Dhanvarsha Finv shares closed at 85.40 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -48.79% returns over the last 6 months and -41.28% over the last 12 months.