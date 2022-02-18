Dhanvarsha Finv Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.29 crore, up 280.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.29 crore in December 2021 up 280.83% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021 up 534.2% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.45 crore in December 2021 up 529.12% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2020.

Dhanvarsha Finv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2020.

Dhanvarsha Finv shares closed at 156.70 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.19% returns over the last 6 months and 69.99% over the last 12 months.