Dhanvarsha Finv Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore, up 41.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore in December 2018 up 41.76% from Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2018 down 1.7% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2018 up 57.23% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2017.

Dhanvarsha Finv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.14 in December 2017.

Dhanvarsha Finv shares closed at 50.90 on January 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 22.06% returns over the last 6 months and 81.46% over the last 12 months.