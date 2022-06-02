 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhanvarsha Finv Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.03 crore, up 120.05% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhanvarsha Finvest are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.03 crore in March 2022 up 120.05% from Rs. 10.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 down 115.72% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.36 crore in March 2022 up 248.82% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2021.

Dhanvarsha Finv shares closed at 78.25 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.36% returns over the last 6 months and -49.25% over the last 12 months.

Dhanvarsha Finvest
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.03 21.43 10.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.03 21.43 10.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.01 5.52 4.31
Depreciation 1.53 1.38 0.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 1.62 0.01 -0.02
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.15 4.93 3.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.72 9.58 2.25
Other Income 0.11 0.06 0.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.83 9.65 2.62
Interest 8.45 7.25 1.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.39 2.40 0.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.39 2.40 0.70
Tax 0.57 -0.03 -0.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.18 2.43 1.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.18 2.43 1.17
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.18 2.43 1.17
Equity Share Capital 17.77 15.55 15.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.32 0.22
Diluted EPS 0.02 0.23 0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.32 0.22
Diluted EPS 0.02 0.23 0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

