Dhanvarsha Finv Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.03 crore, up 120.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhanvarsha Finvest are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.03 crore in March 2022 up 120.05% from Rs. 10.47 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 down 115.72% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.36 crore in March 2022 up 248.82% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2021.
Dhanvarsha Finv shares closed at 78.25 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.36% returns over the last 6 months and -49.25% over the last 12 months.
|Dhanvarsha Finvest
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.03
|21.43
|10.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.03
|21.43
|10.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.01
|5.52
|4.31
|Depreciation
|1.53
|1.38
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1.62
|0.01
|-0.02
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.15
|4.93
|3.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.72
|9.58
|2.25
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.06
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.83
|9.65
|2.62
|Interest
|8.45
|7.25
|1.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.39
|2.40
|0.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.39
|2.40
|0.70
|Tax
|0.57
|-0.03
|-0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|2.43
|1.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|2.43
|1.17
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.18
|2.43
|1.17
|Equity Share Capital
|17.77
|15.55
|15.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.32
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.23
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.32
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.23
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited