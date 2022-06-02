Dhanvarsha Finv Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.03 crore, up 120.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.03 crore in March 2022 up 120.05% from Rs. 10.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 down 115.72% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.36 crore in March 2022 up 248.82% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2021.

Dhanvarsha Finv shares closed at 78.25 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.36% returns over the last 6 months and -49.25% over the last 12 months.